Hixon Zuercher LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Hixon Zuercher LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Hixon Zuercher LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $5,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GSIE. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.33. 197 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841,474. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.93 and a 200-day moving average of $32.24. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $27.54 and a 12 month high of $36.48.

