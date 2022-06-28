Hixon Zuercher LLC Increases Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Hixon Zuercher LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 128,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,314,000 after acquiring an additional 85,514 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $419,000. WBI Investments Inc. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 46,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 699,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,765,000 after purchasing an additional 25,768 shares during the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GILD traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.41. The stock had a trading volume of 221,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,593,385. The firm has a market cap of $79.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 81.56%.

Several research analysts recently commented on GILD shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.07.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

