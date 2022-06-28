Hixon Zuercher LLC Lowers Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC)

Hixon Zuercher LLC decreased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Hixon Zuercher LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Hixon Zuercher LLC owned about 0.85% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $3,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GSSC. CWM LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $638,000. Finally, Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 11,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GSSC traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,423. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $50.73 and a 12 month high of $71.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.14.

