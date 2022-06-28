Hixon Zuercher LLC Sells 273 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Hixon Zuercher LLC lowered its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total transaction of $211,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,472,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,852,745,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,266,092 shares of company stock valued at $391,200,768 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on LLY shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.65.

LLY traded down $5.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $321.76. The stock had a trading volume of 19,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,154,482. The business has a 50-day moving average of $298.74 and a 200-day moving average of $277.03. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $220.20 and a one year high of $330.85. The stock has a market cap of $305.72 billion, a PE ratio of 48.48, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.07%.

About Eli Lilly and (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.