HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HBBHF) Short Interest Down 95.8% in June

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HBBHF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 95.8% from the May 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

HBBHF stock remained flat at $$134.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.72. HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $134.00 and a 12 month high of $134.00.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. Its stationary stores offer approximately 50,000 articles in various divisions, including hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden hardware/plants.

