HP (NYSE:HPQ) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.24-$4.38 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.25. The company issued revenue guidance of -. HP also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.03-$1.08 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HPQ shares. UBS Group lowered shares of HP from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of HP from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley cut HP from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.92.

Get HP alerts:

HPQ traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.46. 89,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,892,886. HP has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $41.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. HP had a net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 188.59%. The firm had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that HP will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. HP’s payout ratio is 17.99%.

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 20,638 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $754,938.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total transaction of $1,233,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,857 shares of company stock valued at $2,574,733. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in HP by 29.6% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,320,240 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $47,925,000 after buying an additional 301,500 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of HP by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 929,787 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $33,751,000 after acquiring an additional 422,318 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in shares of HP by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,698,000 after acquiring an additional 413,491 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HP by 0.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 512,364 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $18,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in HP by 460.2% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 472,168 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $17,140,000 after purchasing an additional 387,889 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HP Company Profile (Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.