Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Shares Gap Up to $35.77

Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.77, but opened at $39.60. Huazhu Group shares last traded at $37.97, with a volume of 63,632 shares changing hands.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on HTHT. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Huazhu Group from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Huazhu Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.25.
The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.31.
Huazhu Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HTHT)
Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Huazhu Group (HTHT)
- Headwinds Sap Strength From Enerpac Tool Group
- How to Profit In The Bear Market
- What Makes QuantumScape (QS) An Interesting Stock Pick?
- Is It Time To Pull The Trigger On Smith & Wesson Brands?
- PagerDuty Stock Rides the Digital Operations Management Trend
Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.