Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Shares Gap Up to $35.77

Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.77, but opened at $39.60. Huazhu Group shares last traded at $37.97, with a volume of 63,632 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HTHT. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Huazhu Group from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Huazhu Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.25.

The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 1,002.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 334,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,371,000 after purchasing an additional 303,864 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 18.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl boosted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 29.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 258,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,521,000 after purchasing an additional 58,273 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA boosted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 2,249,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,213,000 after acquiring an additional 429,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,980,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,307,000 after acquiring an additional 61,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.

