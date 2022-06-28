Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.20-$9.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.30. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Hubbell stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $186.66. 407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,617. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Hubbell has a twelve month low of $170.21 and a twelve month high of $212.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.12. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 10.77%. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hubbell will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HUBB shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hubbell from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised Hubbell from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hubbell from $181.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

In other Hubbell news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total value of $145,103.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,865.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Hubbell in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Hubbell by 137.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in Hubbell by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC boosted its position in Hubbell by 127.2% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

