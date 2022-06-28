Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.17.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

NYSE H traded down $1.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.64. The company had a trading volume of 607,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,765. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.11 and its 200-day moving average is $90.60. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 540.32 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Hyatt Hotels has a one year low of $67.70 and a one year high of $108.10.

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.57) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $72,909.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,184.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total transaction of $165,937.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,291,018.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,480 shares of company stock worth $1,301,518 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 136.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hyatt Hotels (Get Rating)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.