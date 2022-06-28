IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.33

Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$2.33 and last traded at C$2.35, with a volume of 349736 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.45.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IMG. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$4.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James downgraded IAMGOLD to a “sell” rating and set a C$2.25 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$3.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut IAMGOLD from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.75 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “sector perform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a C$2.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IAMGOLD presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.14.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.97 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.25.

IAMGOLD ( TSE:IMG Get Rating ) (NYSE:IAG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$451.72 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.12139 earnings per share for the current year.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

