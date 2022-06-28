Ï„Bitcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $324,931.08 (Î¤BTC)

Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. Ï„Bitcoin has a market cap of $324,931.08 and $772.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1,048.16 or 0.05142650 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ï„Bitcoin has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 3,878.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,000.89 or 0.19629707 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.99 or 0.00181483 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004901 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00072222 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00016067 BTC.

Ï„Bitcoin Profile

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Buying and Selling Ï„Bitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ï„Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ï„Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

