ichi.farm 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $76,547.00 (ICHI)

ichi.farm (ICHI) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. Over the last seven days, ichi.farm has traded flat against the US dollar. ichi.farm has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ichi.farm coin can currently be purchased for about $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 2,915.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,041.86 or 0.19906275 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.43 or 0.00184341 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004919 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 46.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00078584 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00015798 BTC.

ichi.farm Coin Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ichi.farm Coin Trading

