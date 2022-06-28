Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ICNC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ICNC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 87.2% from the May 31st total of 16,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NYSE:ICNC traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $10.00. 1,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,364. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.00. Iconic Sports Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $10.08.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Iconic Sports Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $2,348,000. Cohanzick Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iconic Sports Acquisition by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 872,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,725,000 after purchasing an additional 382,850 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iconic Sports Acquisition by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 91,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Iconic Sports Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,972,000. 35.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company focuses on acquiring business in the global sports industry. Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp.

