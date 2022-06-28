Iconic Token (ICNQ) Market Capitalization Tops $1.03 Million

Iconic Token (ICNQ) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 28th. In the last week, Iconic Token has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One Iconic Token coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000515 BTC on exchanges. Iconic Token has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $197.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 3,801.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,948.51 or 0.19410533 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.93 or 0.00181559 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004910 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00071910 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00015998 BTC.

Iconic Token Coin Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,843,782 coins. The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . The official message board for Iconic Token is medium.com/@iconicholding

Iconic Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconic Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Iconic Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

