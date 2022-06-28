IDEX (IDEX) Price Reaches $0.0629 on Top Exchanges

IDEX (IDEX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. IDEX has a total market cap of $41.63 million and $12.66 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, IDEX has traded 15.4% higher against the dollar. One IDEX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0629 or 0.00000310 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get IDEX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004936 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,287.44 or 0.95002458 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008788 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004926 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002514 BTC.

IDEX Profile

IDEX (CRYPTO:IDEX) is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 661,894,695 coins. The official website for IDEX is idex.market . IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

Buying and Selling IDEX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IDEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.