IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Price Target Lowered to $500.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $575.00 to $500.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IDXX. StockNews.com cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $615.00 to $530.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $628.86.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $359.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $383.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $486.62. IDEXX Laboratories has a 52 week low of $318.50 and a 52 week high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $836.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.47 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 103.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Offit Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 14.9% in the first quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.8% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 31.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 78,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,044,000 after buying an additional 18,842 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 45.7% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $392,000. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

