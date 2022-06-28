IDOX (LON:IDOX) Price Target Cut to GBX 65 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

IDOX (LON:IDOX – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 78 ($0.96) to GBX 65 ($0.80) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.06% from the company’s current price.

IDOX traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.00) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 59.60 ($0.73). 260,853 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,364. IDOX has a 52 week low of GBX 57.71 ($0.71) and a 52 week high of GBX 81.92 ($1.01). The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £267.97 million and a PE ratio of 37.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 62.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 64.57.

In related news, insider David Meaden sold 2,870,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 61 ($0.75), for a total transaction of £1,750,700 ($2,147,834.62).

Idox plc, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and information services for the management of local government and other organizations. The company operates through three segments: Public Sector Software, Engineering Information Management, and Content. It offers on-premises and cloud-based solutions including planning, building control, environmental health, trading standards, licensing, address management, and other geospatial information services.

