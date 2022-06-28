Illuvium (ILV) Market Capitalization Tops $108.72 Million

Illuvium (ILV) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. One Illuvium coin can currently be bought for about $167.04 or 0.00823215 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Illuvium has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Illuvium has a total market cap of $108.72 million and approximately $6.26 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 3,564.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,990.61 or 0.19666899 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.92 or 0.00181968 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004923 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 48.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00077619 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00015735 BTC.

Illuvium Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 650,861 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Buying and Selling Illuvium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Illuvium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Illuvium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

