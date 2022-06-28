India Capital Growth Fund (LON:IGC) Shares Down 2.2%

Shares of India Capital Growth Fund Limited (LON:IGC – Get Rating) fell 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 96.29 ($1.18) and last traded at GBX 98.25 ($1.21). 81,822 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 177,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 100.50 ($1.23).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 101.76 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 109.45. The company has a market cap of £94.83 million and a PE ratio of 2.65.

In other news, insider Lynne Duquemin acquired 9,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.30) per share, with a total value of £10,043.50 ($12,321.80).

India Capital Growth Fund Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Ocean Dial Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of mid and small cap companies.

