Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

ISMAY has been the topic of several other reports. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Indra Sistemas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of Indra Sistemas from €14.10 ($15.00) to €16.10 ($17.13) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Indra Sistemas from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.10.

Indra Sistemas stock opened at $5.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.09. Indra Sistemas has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $6.26.

Indra Sistemas, SA operates as a technology and consulting company worldwide. It designs, develops, produces, integrates, operates, maintains, repairs, and markets systems, solutions, and services based on the use of information technologies, electronics, and communication; and for surveillance and security control of facilities.

