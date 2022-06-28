Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.57.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INFN shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Infinera in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Infinera in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday, May 16th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Infinera from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Infinera from $10.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get Infinera alerts:

In other Infinera news, Director Paul J. Milbury sold 21,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $172,856.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director George Andrew Riedel acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.28 per share, for a total transaction of $52,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 82,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,341.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 36,500 shares of company stock valued at $208,380 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Infinera in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in Infinera in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Infinera in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Infinera in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in Infinera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:INFN opened at $5.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.05. Infinera has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $10.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $338.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.60 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 23.37% and a negative net margin of 11.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Infinera will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Infinera (Get Rating)

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.