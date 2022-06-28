Informa plc (LON:INF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Informa plc (LON:INF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 653.60 ($8.02).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Informa from GBX 518 ($6.36) to GBX 650 ($7.97) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 685 ($8.40) target price on shares of Informa in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Get Informa alerts:

In other news, insider Gareth Wright sold 26,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 602 ($7.39), for a total value of £162,040.34 ($198,798.11). Also, insider Patrick Martell sold 6,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 606 ($7.43), for a total value of £41,856.42 ($51,351.27).

LON:INF opened at GBX 555.40 ($6.81) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £8.13 billion and a PE ratio of 106.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 552.96 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 560.51. Informa has a 12-month low of GBX 459.80 ($5.64) and a 12-month high of GBX 628 ($7.70). The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.53.

Informa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Informa plc operates as an intelligence, events, and scholarly research company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division delivers specialist content and live experiences through in-person and virtual events, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Informa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.