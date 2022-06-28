Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.65

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share on Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th.

Ingredion has a payout ratio of 34.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ingredion to earn $7.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.6%.

INGR stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 999 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,083. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ingredion has a 52-week low of $81.25 and a 52-week high of $101.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.66.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ingredion will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INGR shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Ingredion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

In other Ingredion news, VP Valdirene Bastos-Evans sold 1,958 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total value of $167,448.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,375 shares in the company, valued at $630,710. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INGR. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the first quarter valued at about $847,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 194.5% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,784 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 9.2% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 2.4% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Ingredion during the first quarter worth about $425,000. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

