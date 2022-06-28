Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.14 (OTCMKTS:INGXF)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1383 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS INGXF opened at $14.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.20. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of $12.26 and a 52-week high of $18.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 234.67 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a positive return on equity of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $148.99 million for the quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities upgraded Innergex Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Desjardins cut their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Innergex Renewable Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

