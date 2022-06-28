Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 2,500.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Innovative Designs stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,723. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.56. Innovative Designs has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $0.44.

Innovative Designs, Inc manufactures and markets cold weather recreational and industrial clothing products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Apparel and House Wrap. It offers arctic armor line products, including jackets, bibs, and gloves for ice fisherman, snowmobilers, utility workers, oil/gas pipeline workers, railroad workers, construction workers, ski resort workers, and police and first responders; and house wrap that provides barrier protection and moisture vapor transmission and insulation, and tape products for the building construction industry.

