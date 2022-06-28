Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 2,500.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Innovative Designs stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,723. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.56. Innovative Designs has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $0.44.
About Innovative Designs (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Innovative Designs (IVDN)
- The Most Upgraded Stocks To Buy Before The 2nd Half Starts
- Headwinds Sap Strength From Enerpac Tool Group
- How to Profit In The Bear Market
- Is It Time To Pull The Trigger On Smith & Wesson Brands?
- What Makes QuantumScape (QS) An Interesting Stock Pick?
Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Designs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Designs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.