Insider Buying: Echo IQ Limited (ASX:EIQ) Insider Purchases 5,000,000 Shares of Stock

Echo IQ Limited (ASX:EIQ – Get Rating) insider Steven Formica acquired 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$200,000.00 ($138,888.89).
Echo IQ Company Profile (Get Rating)
EchoIQ Limited provides cardiac diagnostics technology solution in Australia. The company's artificial intelligence-assisted diagnostics technology supports the sensitive diagnosis of Aortic Stenosis. It primarily serves device manufacturers, cardio scanning equipment, pharmaceuticals, and healthcare providers and insurers, as well as clinicians and patients.
