Insider Buying: Echo IQ Limited (ASX:EIQ) Insider Purchases 5,000,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Jun 28th, 2022

Echo IQ Limited (ASX:EIQGet Rating) insider Steven Formica acquired 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$200,000.00 ($138,888.89).

Echo IQ Company Profile (Get Rating)

EchoIQ Limited provides cardiac diagnostics technology solution in Australia. The company's artificial intelligence-assisted diagnostics technology supports the sensitive diagnosis of Aortic Stenosis. It primarily serves device manufacturers, cardio scanning equipment, pharmaceuticals, and healthcare providers and insurers, as well as clinicians and patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Echo IQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo IQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.