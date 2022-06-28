Insider Buying: Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Director Purchases 200 Shares of Stock

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) Director Kourtney Gibson purchased 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $280.12 per share, with a total value of $56,024.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,716.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:LULU traded down $8.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $278.56. 939,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,553,852. The firm has a market cap of $35.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $485.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $306.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $330.79.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.23% and a net margin of 15.36%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LULU shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Wedbush began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Lululemon Athletica to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $423.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LULU. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,411 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,482,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 41,984 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $16,991,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

