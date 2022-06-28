Insider Buying: Resverlogix Corp. (TSE:RVX) Director Acquires C$22,750.00 in Stock

Resverlogix Corp. (TSE:RVX – Get Rating) Director Donald J. Mccaffrey acquired 91,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.25 per share, with a total value of C$22,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,253,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,313,441.50.

Donald J. Mccaffrey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 27th, Donald J. Mccaffrey acquired 9,500 shares of Resverlogix stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.25 per share, with a total value of C$2,375.00.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Donald J. Mccaffrey acquired 3,000 shares of Resverlogix stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.25 per share, with a total value of C$750.00.

On Thursday, June 16th, Donald J. Mccaffrey acquired 500 shares of Resverlogix stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.25 per share, with a total value of C$125.00.

On Tuesday, June 14th, Donald J. Mccaffrey acquired 24,000 shares of Resverlogix stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.25 per share, with a total value of C$6,000.00.

Shares of TSE:RVX opened at C$0.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.31 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$62.25 million and a PE ratio of -1.69. Resverlogix Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.22 and a 1 year high of C$0.90.

Resverlogix ( TSE:RVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Resverlogix Corp. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Resverlogix Corp., a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for disease states with high unmet medical needs. It is developing apabetalone (RVX-208), a small molecule selective bromodomain and extra-terminal inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with cardiovascular disease, diabetes mellitus, chronic kidney disease, end-stage renal disease, and neurodegenerative diseases.

