Insider Buying: YANGAROO Inc. (CVE:YOO) Director Buys 414,000 Shares of Stock

YANGAROO Inc. (CVE:YOO – Get Rating) Director Anthony G. Miller acquired 414,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,127,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$225,166.18.

Anthony G. Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 23rd, Anthony G. Miller bought 86,000 shares of YANGAROO stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.08 per share, with a total value of C$6,897.20.

Shares of CVE YOO traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$0.09. 48,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.35, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.29 million and a P/E ratio of -4.25. YANGAROO Inc. has a one year low of C$0.05 and a one year high of C$0.25.

YANGAROO Inc, a software company, provides work-flow management solutions for the media and entertainment ecosystem industries in Canada and the United States. It offers Digital Media Distribution System (DMDS) platform, a cloud-based technology that provides an integrated workflow and broadcaster connected managed network for digital content delivery and related data management in the advertising, music, and entertainment award show markets.

