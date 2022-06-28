Insider Selling: Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) President Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total value of $334,350.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,632,257 shares in the company, valued at $36,383,008.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

DBX stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.20. 2,447,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,748,480. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.89. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.32 and a 200-day moving average of $22.72.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $562.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.09 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 146.35% and a net margin of 16.66%. Dropbox’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Dropbox from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,571,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,777,000 after buying an additional 2,476,021 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,884,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,956,000 after buying an additional 92,393 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,361,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,968,000 after purchasing an additional 545,966 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,660,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452,130 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,670,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,342,000 after purchasing an additional 113,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

