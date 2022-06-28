Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,197 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises approximately 3.1% of Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Intel were worth $9,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $887,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 62.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet lowered Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price target on Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.24.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $38.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $157.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.60 and a fifty-two week high of $57.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.06.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.25%.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

