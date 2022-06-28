InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Shares of IDCC opened at $64.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. InterDigital has a twelve month low of $56.13 and a twelve month high of $75.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.31 and a 200 day moving average of $64.73.

Get InterDigital alerts:

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.21. InterDigital had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $101.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that InterDigital will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 12th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.82%.

In other InterDigital news, Director Jean F. Rankin sold 814 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total value of $54,399.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,712.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Company Profile (Get Rating)

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.