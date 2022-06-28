International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Given a GBX 140 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 140 ($1.72) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 162 ($1.99) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 155 ($1.90) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.45) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group set a GBX 180 ($2.21) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 190 ($2.33) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 180.85 ($2.22).

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

Shares of IAG opened at GBX 116.08 ($1.42) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,317.97. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12-month low of GBX 108.58 ($1.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 199.50 ($2.45). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.76 billion and a PE ratio of -2.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 128.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 141.17.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.