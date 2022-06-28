Internet Computer 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $70.35 Million (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and approximately $70.35 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer coin can now be purchased for about $5.65 or 0.00027299 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded 7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 3,437.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,455.73 or 0.16696018 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.47 or 0.00181056 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004826 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00074064 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00015277 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 483,619,712 coins and its circulating supply is 241,772,803 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

