Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Shares Gap Up to $49.27

Shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $49.27, but opened at $51.14. Intrepid Potash shares last traded at $51.11, with a volume of 1,352 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IPI shares. TheStreet cut Intrepid Potash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com cut Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Intrepid Potash from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.33.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.05. The company has a market capitalization of $696.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 2.06.

Intrepid Potash ( NYSE:IPI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $94.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.11 million. Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 91.93%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

Intrepid Potash declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, March 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $35.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Matthew D. Preston sold 6,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.74, for a total value of $397,244.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,803.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPI. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Intrepid Potash during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Intrepid Potash during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Intrepid Potash during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Intrepid Potash during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intrepid Potash during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

