Inventus Mining (CVE:IVS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.11

Shares of Inventus Mining Corp. (CVE:IVS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 20000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.
The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.15. The company has a market cap of C$16.17 million and a P/E ratio of -5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.14.
About Inventus Mining (CVE:IVS)
