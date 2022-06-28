Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, an increase of 915.4% from the May 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSMR. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 15,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 3,947 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSMR opened at $23.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.49. Invesco BulletShares has a 52 week low of $23.19 and a 52 week high of $26.15.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.025 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st.

