Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Position Raised by Sanchez Wealth Management Group

Sanchez Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 9.6% of Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $22,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock traded down $1.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $290.65. 1,428,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,409,932. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $408.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $302.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $340.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.527 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

