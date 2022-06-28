Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI) Shares Bought by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF were worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RGI. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the third quarter valued at about $928,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 47,711.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 217,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,909,000 after buying an additional 216,611 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Shares of RGI traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,475. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $154.21 and a 1 year high of $201.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $172.44 and a 200 day moving average of $182.05.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

