Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 312.7% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPLV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.37. The stock had a trading volume of 129,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,713,185. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $58.16 and a 12-month high of $69.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.16.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.