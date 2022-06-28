Investec Downgrades Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) to Sell

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Investec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TCEHY. Barclays downgraded Tencent from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tencent from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Tencent from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.55.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TCEHY traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.22. The stock had a trading volume of 6,179,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,802,273. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.55. Tencent has a 12 month low of $37.92 and a 12 month high of $77.22. The company has a market cap of $454.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Tencent ( OTCMKTS:TCEHY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tencent had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 35.78%. The business had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.42 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tencent will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Online advertising services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services, and online advertising services.

