Ion Beam Applications SA (OTCMKTS:IOBCF) Short Interest Update

Ion Beam Applications SA (OTCMKTS:IOBCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 94.4% from the May 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS IOBCF remained flat at $$15.16 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 259. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.84. Ion Beam Applications has a twelve month low of $15.15 and a twelve month high of $23.45.

About Ion Beam Applications

Ion Beam Applications SA develops, manufactures, and supports medical devices and software solutions for cancer treatments in Belgium, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Proton Therapy and Other Accelerators, and Dosimetry segments. The Proton Therapy and Other Accelerators segment develops, fabricates, and services medical and industrial particle accelerators, and proton therapy systems.

