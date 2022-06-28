Ion Beam Applications SA (OTCMKTS:IOBCF) Short Interest Update

Ion Beam Applications SA (OTCMKTS:IOBCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 94.4% from the May 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
OTCMKTS IOBCF remained flat at $$15.16 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 259. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.84. Ion Beam Applications has a twelve month low of $15.15 and a twelve month high of $23.45.
About Ion Beam Applications
