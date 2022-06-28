IoTeX (IOTX) Trading Up 7.2% Over Last 7 Days

IoTeX (IOTX) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 28th. One IoTeX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0283 or 0.00000139 BTC on exchanges. IoTeX has a total market cap of $269.57 million and $28.58 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IoTeX has traded up 7.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004910 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,333.01 or 0.94984184 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008765 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.74 or 0.00175578 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004915 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

IoTeX Profile

IoTeX is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

Buying and Selling IoTeX

