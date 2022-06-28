IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Receives $277.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $277.80.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IQV shares. Guggenheim assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $244.00 target price for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $216.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. IQVIA has a 52-week low of $194.67 and a 52-week high of $285.61. The company has a market capitalization of $40.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $211.72 and a 200 day moving average of $232.20.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.07. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IQVIA will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

