iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 164,733 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,857,184 shares.The stock last traded at $118.18 and had previously closed at $118.16.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.25.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.101 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI)
- The Most Upgraded Stocks To Buy Before The 2nd Half Starts
- Headwinds Sap Strength From Enerpac Tool Group
- How to Profit In The Bear Market
- What Makes QuantumScape (QS) An Interesting Stock Pick?
- Is It Time To Pull The Trigger On Smith & Wesson Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.