iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 164,733 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,857,184 shares.The stock last traded at $118.18 and had previously closed at $118.16.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.25.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.101 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IEI. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.