iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by Security Financial Services INC.

Security Financial Services INC. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 110.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,825 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 1.4% of Security Financial Services INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Lpwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 883.9% during the first quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 110,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,630,000 after purchasing an additional 99,262 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 23,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 19,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 6,441 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $100.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.35. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $98.86 and a one year high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

