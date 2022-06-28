iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Position Increased by Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 0.9% of Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 182.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,076,954 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.42. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.