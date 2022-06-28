iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by Security Financial Services INC.

Security Financial Services INC. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $673,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 156,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,225,000 after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8,042.3% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 7,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 7,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

EFA opened at $64.15 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $61.12 and a twelve month high of $82.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.32.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.