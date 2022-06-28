iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Bought by Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM opened at $41.02 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.33 and its 200-day moving average is $45.10. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.94 and a 12 month high of $55.62.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

