iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Sold by Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 241.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DSI traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,726. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.57 and a 200-day moving average of $83.05. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.10 and a fifty-two week high of $93.70.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

